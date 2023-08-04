Meghan Markle kicked off her 42nd birthday celebrations early.

The Duchess of Sussex celebrated her birthday on Friday, but joined in with the “Barbie” craze earlier this week.

The former “Suits” star was said to have gone to see the flick at a Santa Barbara theatre with friend Portia de Rossi and a couple of other girlfriends, Page Six reported.

Prince Harry reportedly stayed home in Montecito, California.

Meghan allegedly kept the celebrations going as she joined friends at the San Ysidro Ranch hotel on Monday night, with her posing for photos and videos with a group having a bachelorette party.

An onlooker told the publication, “Meghan went over to wish the bride good luck.”

Page Six added that Meghan and Harry celebrated her actual birthday on Friday at home with their kids Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2.

It seems like Meghan has been having a nice birthday week, as she was also pictured heading out for a date night with Harry on Wednesday.

The pair were all smiles as they were spotted leaving celeb hotspot Tre Lune — a favourite with the likes of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, with the latter visiting the restaurant on the same evening as the Sussexes — in pictures obtained by the Daily Mail.

Harry and Meghan were joined by their friend Matt Cohen for the Montecito outing.