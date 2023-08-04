Lady Gaga honoured her late friend and collaborator Tony Bennett on what would have been his 97th birthday.

The “Always Remember Us This Way” singer took to Instagram on Thursday to share a special post featuring photos of herself dressed up in New York City — her and Bennett’s home city.

“Happy Birthday Tony. August 3rd is Tony Bennett Day. A day for smiling. But I’ll be celebrating you a lot more than once a year,” Gaga, 37, wrote in the caption. “I’ll celebrate you every time I’m on stage singing jazz music, every time I’m with your family, every time I walk down the streets of New York I’ll look around and remember all you did for this city and the whole world.”

Gaga posed in front of a N.Y.C. food truck donning a black gown and hat. She first collaborated with Bennett for his 2011 album, Duets II, before partnering again for 2014’s Cheek to Cheek. In 2021, the duo released their second collaborative album Love for Sale, which marked Bennett’s final album and earned him his 20th and final Grammy Award.

The jazz-singing icon passed away on July 21, just two weeks shy of his birthday. He was 96. While Bennett’s cause of death has not been revealed, he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016 and made the news public in 2021.

Earlier this week, Gaga paid tribute to her late friend in a heartfelt Instagram post as she shared how “grateful” she is for everything he taught her and reflected on the “magical power” they had when creating art together.