Khloé Kardashian is still including her ex, Tristan Thompson, in their kids’ lives. The 39-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Thursday to share several photos from her and Tristan’s son Tatum’s first birthday party.

The mother of two shared behind-the-scenes shots from the lavish soirée, which featured massive blue-and-white balloon displays, a large planet print with the little cutie’s name on it, a massive astronaut cake, a beautiful star-and-moon floral display, custom astronaut helmets for the younger guests, bracelet-making stations and more.

The proud mom posed with her youngest child, wearing a fitted white summer dress and white heels.

Tatum complemented his mother’s light colour scheme, rocking a tan blazer, matching sneakers and a white outfit. Proud big sister True wore a matching white sundress for the occasion.

In one pic with Khloé’s pregnant older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, and her husband, Travis Barker, Khloé also posed with Tristan, who matched his ex and kiddos in an all-white look.

Kourtney showed off her growing baby bump in a sheer black top and bra as her Blink-182 drummer hubby caressed her stomach.

Also spotted in attendance at Tatum’s party were Rob Kardashian‘s daughter, Dream, Kim Kardashian‘s daughter, Chicago, and Kylie Jenner‘s daughter, Stormi. Momager Kris Jenner was photographed in a denim dress and her longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble, also posed with Khloé.

Khloé has maintained that she and Tristan are not romantically together since splitting in December 2021 amid the NBA star’s paternity scandal. At the time, the news broke that Tristan had fathered another child with Maralee Nichols while secretly engaged to Khloé. Khloé has since claimed that her ex “encouraged” her to do an embryo transfer days before the news broke in an effort to conceive a child via surrogate with Khloé.

In the drama that ensued, Khloé admitted to struggling to connect with Tatum following the surrogacy process.

In January, Tristan’s mother, Andrea Thompson, unexpectedly died of a heart attack. Khloé has since revealed that she invited Tristan and his younger, disabled brother, Amari, to move in with her after Tristan’s home flooded due to severe weather.

“Tristan and I are not back together. I know it’s hard for everyone to believe. But I love, love, love Andrea. I love Tristan. I love Amari,” Khloé said on “The Kardashians”. “This is what family does. This is the father of my kids.”

