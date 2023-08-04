Selena Gomez is back in the kitchen, seemingly for an upcoming holiday-themed episode of one of her cook shows, however it’s unclear which series.

On Thursday, the actress and food enthusiast shared a set of photos on her Instagram Story, including one of her in a kitchen decked out in holiday decor, including Christmas garland featuring pinecones, red berries and twinkling lights, and nutcracker dolls.

In the pic, the mega-star is dressed up, appearing camera-ready, as she donned a white dress complete with a full face of makeup. Lighting and audio equipment are also seen in place throughout the set.

Photo: Instagram/ @SelenaGomez

In a follow-up mirror selfie, Gomez, 31, showed off her cute outfit while a Christmas wreath is seen hanging on a window in the background.

However, it’s unclear whether Gomez is shooting for Max’s “Selena + Chef” — which has yet to announce the fate of a fifth season, though she’s shooting in her white brick-wall kitchen, where the show films — or if she’s whipping something up for one of her two upcoming new series for the Food Network.

In May, it was announced that Gomez joined the network and was working on two projects for the cooking channel — the first being “a celebration-focused series just in time for the holidays” that’s set to air later in 2023, as per an official press release, and the second seeing Gomez meet up with renowned chefs in “a quest to cook their most popular dishes when she visits their kitchens,” debuting in 2024. Details surrounding where the first project will film have been kept under wraps.

“The holidays are always huge for Food Network, reaching nearly 60M P2+ viewers, and having Selena kicking off the nearly 100 hours of new and returning holiday programming will certainly make this coming season one to celebrate,” Warner Bros. Discovery’s Chairman and Chief Content Officer US Networks, Kathleen Finch, said at the time.

Elsewhere on Gomez’s Stories, she appeared to be making mashed potatoes, mashing up the chopped potatoes in a pink KitchenAid mixer with a camera tripod set-up nearby.

While posting food-related pics on social media Thursday, Gomez also shared a sweet snapshot from her personal life that sees her younger sister Gracie helping her friend Brooklyn Beckham prepare food in a kitchen.