Hoda Kotb provided an update on her daughter Hope Catherine’s health while announcing a special project.

Earlier this week on “Today”, the co-anchor announced her new book, Hope is a Rainbow, inspired by her four-year-old after she spent time in the intensive care unit back in March.

“I wrote this a while ago, before Hope was, you know, got sick and is on the mend and all that stuff,” Kotb, 58, gave a brief update on Wednesday’s episode while introducing the children’s book. “It was based on my daughter, who of course I had dreamt of her and hoped for her and her name just fell in.

“It just reminds me — and she just reminds me — that hope is all around every corner. No matter what you go through, no matter what hardship you endure, there she is,” she said of the book’s positive outlook.

Kotb added that her little one “is a rainbow, and so is hope,” noting that her daughter is someone who “will always give away her last blueberry” and “sees magic in everything.”

She then elaborated on the book’s inspiration: “A rainbow to me represents something that you can’t quite touch, but it’s magical and amazing. So when I thought about how I carry Hope in my heart, I realized, ‘She IS a rainbow.’ She’s this beautiful, magical, incredible child. It just got me thinking about all the things where kids find magic and hope, and this book is full of that.”

In March, Kotb got emotional while revealing the reason she took time off from “Today” — to be by her daughter Hope’s side as she experienced a health scare. However; to date, the TV personality has not disclosed what led to the scary hospital stay.

In 2019, Kotb adopted Hope with her now ex-fiancé, Joel Schiffman, after having adopted Hope’s big sister Haley Joy, 6, in 2017. The broadcaster previously wrote I’ve Loved You Since Forever, a 2018 children’s book she dedicated to Haley.

Hope Is a Rainbow — which also features Haley, and illustrations by Chloe Dominique — is set to release on March 5, 2024.