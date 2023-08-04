Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes are going their separate ways, 13 months after tying the knot.

The “Chicago P.D.” star “filed for divorce” from her businessman husband on Friday, a source told ET.

“They were friends for 10 years and bonded during COVID through their love of community service. They continue to run their nonprofit together and remain good friends,” the insider added.

READ MORE: Sophia Bush Opens Up About Health Issue That Forced Her To Bow Out Of London Play

People was first to report the news.

Their separation comes one month after Bush, 41, celebrated the couple’s one year wedding anniversary on Instagram in a since-deleted post.

READ MORE: Sophia Bush Was Once Called A ‘TV Prostitute’ And ‘Piece Of Meat’ By Rude Fan

“Today marks 365 days of calling you ‘husband,'” the actress captioned a photo from her and Hughes’ wedding, per People. “Best decision of my life. It still feels just like this. Ecstatic. Running toward the future, grinning and laughing, together. I love you, my favourite. Happy Anniversary.”

The pair wed in June 2022, less than a year after getting engaged while boating on Lake Como in Italy. Bush was previously married to her “One Tree Hill” co-star, Chad Michael Murray, from 2005 to 2006.