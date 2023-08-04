Click to share this via email

Natalie Portman ditched her wedding ring while out and about in Sydney, Australia on Friday.

While posing for a photo alongside guests and panelists at the Angel City Equity Summit for a “meeting of the minds” to discuss hot topics, including steps toward pay equity, Portman was seen without the diamond accessory.

The 42-year-old actress serves as the co-founder and co-owner of Angel City FC — a Los Angeles-based team that joined the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) in 2022.

Natalie Portman (C), guests and panelists pose for a group photo during the Angel City Equity Summit at Sydney Opera House on August 04, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. — Photo: Hanna Lassen/Getty Images

The August 4th spotting marks her and husband Benjamin Millepied’s 11th wedding anniversary, and the second time she was seen ring-less in public.

In June, following news of Millepied’s rumoured affair with a 25-year-old French climate activist, Portman was photographed wearing her ring while attending a Paris soccer match. At the time, the couple were reportedly still together and were privately working through their marital struggles.

Natalie Portman — Photo: Pierre Suu/WireImage/Getty

However, a month later, while attending the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 at Paris Fashion Week, the “Thor: Love and Thunder” star was spotted without her ring.

Natalie Portman, a longtime collaborator with Christian Dior, arrives at their Fall/Winter show in a strapless A-line white dress with floral pattern. — Photo: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Portman and Millepied got married on August 4, 2012 after meeting on the set of 2010’s “Black Swan”. The pair share two kids — son Aleph, 12, and daughter Amalia, 6.