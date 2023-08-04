Rita Ora and Taika Waititi are celebrating their first wedding anniversary in a sweet way — by finally spilling the details of their intimate ceremony!

Opening up about their special day to Vouge, the couple admits that they’ve been enjoying all the misinformation that has spread like wildfire about their nuptials across the internet. After sparking romance rumours in April of 2021, when Ora shared a pic of herself hugging the director, the 32-year-old singer and 47-year-old filmmaker generally played their cards close to their chest when it came to sharing their relationship.

They made their red carpet debut in August 2021 at the premiere of “Suicide Squad”, in which Waititi starred in, before engagement rumours began swirling in June 2022, after they’d been together for more than a year. So it’s no surprise that fans have been speculating about how the couple formally tied the knot.

“It’s actually been quite entertaining for us to see the different stories people made up and all the while getting to keep it to ourselves,” Ora admits. “And, I love that we now get to share what really happened–and to do it on our one-year anniversary, no less!”

Waititi reveals that Ora proposed to him while the pair was on vacation in Palm Springs in the summer of 2022, to which he “said yes instantly.”

The couple shares that they planned an impromptu wedding to be held in Los Angeles a few weeks after the proposal on Aug. 4. “It wasn’t in London or in France like everyone reported,” the “Thor: Love and Thunder” director clarifies. “It was in L.A. with a small group of friends… There were about eight people there — just close friends and family, and parents on Zoom.”

The bride wore a Tom Ford dress, which she paired with Lorraine Schwartz jewels, which she says was especially important to her because of her personal friendship with the designer. “He’s now one of my close friends, and I adore and admire him so much. To get married in his dress was a dream come true,” she explains. “I just took the risk and went to the Tom Ford shop, and they had it perfectly waiting with the veil, in my size, no alterations needed to be done. I mean, it was like it was meant to be, to be honest. And it just made me so happy.”

Ora also wore the same pearl bracelet that her mother wore on her wedding day, which was put on by her sister in a “blissful” family moment.

“Yeah, it was beautiful,” Waititi says. “Just having close friends and not having it too big. We didn’t have table settings or any of the stressful things that go along with weddings, and it was nice to just have it super simple. My daughters were there, and they made everything really fun and easy: I think just because we didn’t have the pressure of having caterers and all of these things, you know, people turning up late, and all of the different moving parts.”

A year later and the couple says everything is “still working!”

“I can’t believe it’s been a year,” Ora says. “It feels like nothing’s changed since the day I met him at the barbecue. It just feels so good to be with my best friend.”

On Friday, the singer released a music video for her new single, “You & I”, featuring footage from the couple’s wedding day.

It’s the second video inspired by her relationship with the filmmaker. In January, the video for her single, “You Only Love Me”, dropped, which was inspired by Ora’s experience of feeling vulnerable at the start of her romantic journey with the director.

It was during her promo tour for the video’s premiere that the singer confirmed that she and Waititi tied the knot in August. During an appearance on Heart Radio Breakfast, Ora told listeners that she is “officially off the market,” and described her wedding day as “perfect” and “special.”

“I chose to keep it more private and keep it to myself more but with my new video I am playing on what could have been,” she added.

This marriage marks the first for Ora, who previously dated the likes of Bruno Mars, Rob Kardashian and Calvin Harris. It’s Waititi’s second marriage, as he was wed to Chelsea Winstanley from 2011 to 2018. The former couple shares two kids, Matewa Kiritapu and Te Hinekāhu.

More From ET:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Rita Ora Debuts Unique Green Engagement Ring From Husband Taika Waititi

Rita Ora Confirms Marriage to Taika Waititi, Drops Wedding-Inspired ‘You Only Love Me’ Music Video

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Give Fans an Intimate Look at Their Relationship in ‘Vogue’s ’24 Hours With’ Video