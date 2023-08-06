“Barbie” continues to burn up the box office, and on Sunday the film made history by surpassing $1 billion at the global box office.

According to TheWrap, “Barbie” grossed an additional $53 million domestically and another $74 million overseas, officially taking the film’s worldwide box office above the billion-dollar mark.

“Barbie” is now the sixth Warner Bros. release in the studio’s history to hit a billion, joining the likes of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II”, “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey”, “The Dark Knight Rises”, “Aquaman” and “Joker”. In addition, Greta Gerwig is now officially the first solo female director to hit $1 billion.

As The Hollywood Reporter reports, “Barbie” topped the $900 million mark on Thursday, with expectations of hitting $1B by the end of the film’s third weekend of release.

“Barbie” is the second $1B movie of 2023, following the runaway success of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”, which raked in $1.34 billion worldwide.

In a recent interview with Collider, “Barbie” star/producer Margot Robbie recalled telling Warner Bros. execs that the movie had the potential to make a billion bucks when she first pitched the project, but admitted she was “overselling” how much money it could make.

“I think my pitch in the green-light meeting was the studios have prospered so much when they’re brave enough to pair a big idea with a visionary director,” she said, describing the idea of multiple Oscar nominee Greta Gerwig directing.

“And then I gave a series of examples like, ‘dinosaurs and [Steven] Spielberg,’ that and that, that and that — pretty much naming anything that’s been incredible and made a ton of money for the studios over the years,” she added. “And I was like, ‘And now you’ve got Barbie and Greta Gerwig.’ And I think I told them that it’d make a billion dollars, which maybe I was overselling, but we had a movie to make, okay?!”