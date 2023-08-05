“Barbie” continues to burn up the box office, with the latest projections indicating the film’s global ticket sales will surpass $1 billion by the end of this weekend.

As The Hollywood Reporter reports, “Barbie” topped the $900 million mark on Thursday, with expectations of hitting $1B by the end of the film’s third weekend of release.

When that number is reached, it will mark the first time in Hollywood history that a film directed by a woman, solo, tops $1 billion, and the second $1B movie of 2023 (following the runaway success of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”, which raked in $1.34 billion worldwide).

In a recent interview with Collider, “Barbie” star/producer Margot Robbie recalled telling Warner Bros. execs that the movie had the potential to make a billion bucks when she first pitched the project, but admitted she was “overselling” how much money it could make.

“I think my pitch in the green-light meeting was the studios have prospered so much when they’re brave enough to pair a big idea with a visionary director,” she said, describing the idea of multiple Oscar nominee Greta Gerwig directing.

“And then I gave a series of examples like, ‘dinosaurs and [Steven] Spielberg,’ that and that, that and that — pretty much naming anything that’s been incredible and made a ton of money for the studios over the years,” she added. “And I was like, ‘And now you’ve got Barbie and Greta Gerwig.’ And I think I told them that it’d make a billion dollars, which maybe I was overselling, but we had a movie to make, okay?!”