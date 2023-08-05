Greta Gerwig received a Barbie-riffic birthday surprise, courtesy of Ryan Gosling.

The “Barbie” director, who turned 40 on Friday, was in the midst of a Pilates workout when the strains of Gosling’s contribution to the film’s soundtrack, “I’m Just Ken”, began to fill the air.

Then, several people costumed as Ken descended upon the space, breaking out in a choreographed dance while revealing themselves to be a flash mob.

The Kens were then joined by an array of Barbies, with Gerwig’s facial expression registering sheer delight as the performance continued.

“As Kens know… Sometimes the only way to express your feelings is through song & dance!” reads a caption on the TikTok video documenting the whole thing, revealing the flash mob was a birthday gift from Gosling.

“Ken Ryan sent these special Barbies and Kens to start Greta’s birthday with all the feelings,” the caption added.