Jamie Foxx is apologizing after an Instagram post he issued was widely criticized for being antisemitic.

On Friday, he made a cryptic statement “They killed this dude name Jesus… what do you think they’ll do to you???”

He added the hashtags #fakefriends and #fake love.

He followed with another post, sharing a screenshot of a comment from singer Marques Anthony, who wrote, “Judas Showed His Self!!! @iamjamiefoxx know them for what they are …………..”

Jamie Foxx/Instagram

After a barrage of comments decrying Foxx’s post as promoting an antisemitic trope, noted The Times of Israel, he deleted the post.

Oddly, Jennifer Aniston was hit with collateral damage after appearing to have liked Foxx’s post, and found herself taking heat for seemingly supporting his perceived antisemitism.

“This really makes me sick,” Aniston wrote on Instagram Stories, along with a screenshot featuring her name as one those seemingly liking the post.

“I did not ‘like’ this post on purpose or by accident,” she added. “And more importantly, I want to be clear to my friends and anyone hurt by this showing up in their feeds — I do NOT support any form of antisemitism. And I truly don’t tolerate HATE of any kind. Period.”

As Page Six pointed out, Aniston didn’t explain why her name was in the screenshot, or whether it had been “doctored” to include her Instagram tag.

As the backlash grew, Foxx issued another post to offer an apology.

“I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post. I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I’m sorry. That was never my intent,” he wrote.

“To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that’s what I meant with ‘they’ not anything more,” he added. “I only have love in my heart for everyone. I love and support the Jewish community. My deepest apologies to anyone who was offended.”