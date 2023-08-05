Bill Cosby has been hit with a lawsuit from another woman who alleges that he drugged and raped her during the late 1980s.

According to legal documents obtained by People, plaintiff Morganne Picard — who was an aspiring musician at the time of the alleged incidents — accuses the 86-year-old comedian of inviting her to the set of “The Cosby Show” in 1987. She claims that Cosby “insisted and encouraged” that she consume drinks that left her feeling “extremely intoxicated” on “multiple occasions,” during a period of time that extended from 1987 until 1990.

In her suit, Picard alleges that she lost consciousness after downing a drink Cosby gave her while she was visiting his home, and then awoke “naked with soreness in her vagina” in a hotel room.

“Upon information and belief, when Ms. Picard was physically incapacitated by the unknown intoxicant, Cosby undressed and raped her, without her consent and when she did not have the capacity to consent,” the lawsuit states.

In addition to Cosby, the suit also names Kaufman Astoria Studios, Astoria Studios LP II, the Carsey-Warner Company and NBCUniversal as co-defendants, under the rationale that the organizations did “not investigate, reprimand, supervise nor in any way try to stop Cosby from sexually abusing, assaulting and/or battering women” during production of “The Cosby Show”, which ran on NBC from 1984 until 1992.

Picard is suing Cosby for battery, assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress, while suing the other defendants for negligent hiring and negligence.

Cosby’s rep, Andrew Wyatt, denied the allegations set forth in the lawsuit.

“It is disappointing to see that these alleged distractors are able to monetize false allegations against Mr. Cosby,” Wyatt said in a statement to People. “Mr. Cosby continues to invoke his Constitutional Rights by saying, ‘Not Guilty’ and vehemently denying all of these alleged allegations waged against him.”

This latest suit joins several others launched in recent months, all by women making similar allegations; all told, more than 60 women have come forward to accuse Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting them.

In 2018, Cosby was convicted on three counts of aggravated indecent assault, and was given a 10-year prison sentence. He was released in 2021 when his conviction was overturned.