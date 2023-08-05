Fans were disappointed when plans for Ben Affleck to star and direct in a solo Batman movie — first announced back in 2015 — were quashed a few years later when the studio re-envisioned the project with a younger actor, ultimately resulting in Robert Pattinson playing the character in “The Batman”.

Now, storyboard artist Jay Oliva is coming forward to share some details about the aborted project, and what could have been.

“I can’t really say too much other than it was f**king awesome,” Oliva shared in an interview with Inverse. “It was the best. It was amazing.”

According to Oliva, he came aboard the project after it was already underway.

“From my understanding, there were a couple of drafts of it. When I was brought on, I don’t know whether it was the second draft or something, but it was what Geoff Johns and Ben [Affleck] had shown me,” Oliva explained.

“I’ve worked on a lot of Batman things and what was really cool about it was, it was tying together a lot of really cool Batman storylines that had never been really explored,” he teased.

“Ben’s story was gonna cover something that had never really been covered in comics but was building off of storylines in the Batman mythos over the last 80 years and approaching it from a new kind of perspective,” Oliva continued.

“It was very clever and there were a lot of things about it that I really loved that I wish that had come to fruition. It was a really great project in the beginning. Ben had to step away for personal reasons, and I totally understood, but the time that I spent with Ben working on the project was fantastic,” he said.

“Maybe someday I can spill the beans,” he added, “but I still can’t talk about it.”