Director Albert Alarr attends the "Days Of Our Lives" 50th Anniversary Celebration at Hollywood Palladium on November 7, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

Following a nine-week investigation and cast petition, Albert Alarr, the “Days of Our Lives” co-executive producer, has been replaced.

Due to misconduct allegations, including inappropriate workplace behaviours and bullying claims, the long-running soap opera has appointed coordinating producer, Janet Drucker, to fulfill the role.

Amongst the accusations, Alarr allegedly “forcefully grabbed and kissed a [“Days of Our Lives”] actress without her consent and ran a work environment that one staffer compared to a “frat house.”

READ MORE: Lisa Rinna Recounts ‘Disgusting’ Work Environment On ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Set Following News Of Director Albert Alarr’s Misconduct Investigation

Upon last month’s conclusion of the investigation, the “Days of Our Lives” production company, Corday Productions, shared a statement with Entertainment Weekly.

“After a two-month investigation, the independent investigator produced a report with its findings,” it read. “Based on those findings, Corday Productions has taken a series of actions designed to ensure a safe and respectful work environment.”

The production company kept Alarr in his co-executive producer and director roles, penalizing him with a written warning and training on workplace harassment. The decision left the cast and crew in complete “disappointment and anger,” leading over 25 cast members to sign a petition calling for Alarr’s replacement by a female director as EP, which seemingly influenced Corday’s recent move to out Alarr.

Late Friday, “Days of Our Lives” executive producer, Ken Corday, announced the news in an email to the cast and crew.

“Effective immediately, Janet Drucker will be elevated to co-executive producer of ‘Days of Our Lives’, replacing Albert Alarr, who will be exiting his role,” Corday wrote in the email, obtained by Deadline. “Moving forward, we will be implementing additional HR protocols, including an increased HR presence as well as channels for reporting any concerns. It is imperative that we have a safe and inclusive workplace environment.”

READ MORE: Benny Safdie Breaks Silence On Producer Sebastian Bear-McClard’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct: ‘It’s Disgusting’

After news broke, Alarr issued a statement to Deadline and People, saying it’s “hard to overstate how heartbreaking I find this situation.

“These allegations were already examined in a detailed and entirely independent investigation that lasted for two months. Dozens of individuals cooperated and every claim was thoroughly looked into. At the end of that process, the decision was made that I should continue in my role as Co-Executive Producer. Now, with no new facts presented, the studios have reversed course and caved to a cynical pressure campaign to force me out of my job,” Alarr, 67, explained.

“It is important to set the record straight. Every day, I worked with hundreds of people, the overwhelming majority of whom would disagree with recent mischaracterizations of me. I have been in this industry for decades, and not a single complaint has ever been made against me until now,” he continued, proposing that “many of the claims recently referenced in the media are simply false” and others “have been taken so out of context or are so twisted that they are unrecognizable from the truth.”

READ MORE: ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Actor Cody Longo Reportedly Died From Alcohol Abuse

The TV director elaborated: “To be clear, this whole situation stems from the animus of just two individuals. Those individuals, at a time of industry-wide cutbacks and economic uncertainty, have been relentlessly angling for greater pay and increased influence on the show, and, it appears, believed that their best strategy to get it was to play on vile stereotypes in order to bring down a Black man in a position of power.”

Alarr concluded by stating how “proud” he’ll “always be of being the only Black director/producer in daytime soap operas. And, while I am devastated by the manner of my departure, I will always treasure my years at ‘Days of Our Lives’ and wish the wildly talented cast and crew the very best for the future.”

Alarr has worked on “Days of Our Lives” since 2003 and was named co-executive producer in 2015.