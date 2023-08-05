Click to share this via email

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott have been swooning fans with their romance for four years now.

The couple took to social media on Friday to celebrate their four-year dating anniversary.

“4 years since I met this freaking dreamboat. I love him more every day. I’m forever grateful!” Deschanel, 43, captioned an Instagram pic of the pair with Scott’s arm around her.

The “Property Brothers” star rushed to the comments to gush over how “immensely happy” Deschanel makes him “every second of every day.

“I love the heck out of you,” he wrote.

Scott, 45, then headed to his own account, sharing a selfie of the two while making an adorable reference to Deschanel’s 2009 rom-com, “(500) Days of Summer”.

“500 days of @zooeydeschanel …actually it’s been a lot more, but who’s counting anyway? 4 years really flies by. Happy anniversary baby!!!” he captioned the post.

“Love you sweets!!!,” Deschanel commented alongside two heart-eyes emojis.

In May, Scott told ET Canada about the daily “pressure” he receives from fans to propose to Deschanel.