In a new lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City reportedly called Matt Damon an insulting slur in newly filed documents.
Amongst the new docs — filed Wednesday by Giuliani’s former assistant, Noelle Dunphy — are revealing transcripts of audio recordings of the politician’s intimate encounters.
In one of the transcripts, after Dunphy asks Giuliani about Republican celebrities, he reportedly replies: “Ain’t too many. Brad — not Brad Pitt. The other guy that looks like him.”
When Dunphy attempts to clarify if he means Bradley Cooper, Giuliani says he doesn’t — per the transcript — before pointing out that “Matt Damon is very liberal.”
“No, Matt Damon is a — Matt Damon is a f*g,” the 79-year-old lawyer allegedly responds before he’s quoted saying: “Matt Damon is also 5’2, eyes are blue. Coochie-coochie-coochie-coo.”
Side note, according to IMDb, Damon stands at 5’10”.
Dunphy is suing Giuliani for sexual assault and harassment in a lawsuit initially filed in May. She claims that shortly after Giuliani hired her in January 2019, he began harassing and assaulting her. Giuliani responded, claiming that Dunphy was never his employee and that his relationship with her was consensual.
Giuliani served as New York’s mayor from 1991 to 2001 and belonged on the legal team of former President Donald Trump. In 2020, he also made an unforgettable appearance in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” in a scene where he’s privately interviewed by Maria Bakalova’s character.
Meanwhile, Damon previously revealed that he quit using the same homophobic slur that Giuliani reportedly used in the transcript after he was called out by one of his daughters.
“The word that my daughter calls the ‘f-slur for a homosexual’ was commonly used when I was a kid, with a different application,” Damon, 52, told the Sunday Times in a 2021 interview. “I got a…beautiful treatise on how that word is dangerous…I said, ‘I retire the f-slur!’ I understood.”