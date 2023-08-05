Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Billie Eilish paid a special tribute to Angus Cloud during her Lollapalooza set.

While headlining night one of the Chicago music festival on Thursday, the singer dedicated her and Labrinth’s song “Never Felt So Alone” to the late “Euphoria” actor, who died on Monday at age 25.

Cloud starred as Fezco on the hit HBO series, which featured “Never Felt So Alone” in season 2, episode 2.

“RIP Angus Cloud everybody,” Eilish, 21, said at the end of her performance.

READ MORE: ‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud Honoured With Candlelight Vigil In Oakland After His Death

For her Lollapalooza appearance, Eilish rocked her new red-streaked hair while sporting a Chicago Bulls jersey. Before hitting the stage, she was introduced by the city’s Mayor, Brandon Johnson.

READ MORE: Billie Eilish Mourns The Death Of Her Childhood Dog After 15 Years

Eilish also performed the somber tune at Coachella music festival in April and in December 2022 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, in which she invited Labrinth to the stage to duet with her.

Tributes from the “Euphoria” cast and crew, amongst other celebs, came pouring in after Cloud’s death came as a shock earlier this week.