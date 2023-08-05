Jeremy Allen White‘s on the prowl. Just over a week after sharing a PDA moment with his estranged wife, the actor has been spotted kissing and hugging an actress-model in Los Angeles.

TMZ obtained photos and video of the steamy moment. Jeremy, who portrays the award-winning chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto in Hulu’s “The Bear”, can be seen getting up close and personal with model-actress Ashley Moore. Jeremy’s seen wearing a polka dot shirt, baggy jeans, hat and white sneakers while she sports black tights and a cropped hoodie.

In one photo they both look downright serious while she holds her drink during their Saturday stroll. But she’s also seen smiling while they chit chat in a patio. Then, while on a sidewalk, he plants a wet one and gently holds her face. Moore, who is featured in Drake’s 2013 “Hold On We’re Going Home” music video, is soaking it all up as she throws her arms around the actor.

By the way, Moore is set to star as Riley in the upcoming Prime series “I Know What You Did Last Summer”.

Jeremy’s timing is interesting, considering just over a week ago Jeremy and his estranged wife, Addison Timlin, shared a special moment at their daughter’s soccer game. They were seen holding each other at their 4-year-old daughter Ezer’s match in Los Angeles. Jeremy, who wore a white T-shirt and green shorts, wrapped his arms around the “Life Like” actress as he kissed her head.

The PDA-filled moments are going down in the middle of Jeremy and Addison’s divorce. It was back in May when she filed for divorce. According to court documents obtained by ET, Addison lists the date of separation as Sept 1, 2022. Interestingly enough, this was before Jeremy won the Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy Golden Globe earlier this year and professed his love for her during his acceptance speech.

Jeremy and Addison met in 2008. They welcomed their first child, Ezer, a decade later. They tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony back in 2019. Then, in December 2020, the pair welcomed their second daughter, Dolores.

