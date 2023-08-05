Zachary Levi is clearing up a recent “offhand remark” he made over Hollywood strike restrictions that’s “being taken out of context.”

“It’s come to my attention that an offhand remark I made in jest last weekend is being taken out of context,” Levi addressed his Comic Con Manchester appearance in a statement per Deadline. “So let me be very clear. I fully support my union, the WGA, and the strike. I remain an outspoken critic of the exploitative system that us artists are subject to work in since I started my journey in this business 25 years ago. This strike is necessary to protect ourselves, our writers, and all those working in production who make the industry move.

“But we also cannot forget our fans during this strike,” Levi emphasized. “Fans that spend their money and energy traveling far distances to talk with us about our work that means so much to them, we should be able to engage. Our business exists and succeeds because of the fans, and I think it’s imperative we appreciate them for their support of our careers.”

Last month, Levi made some comedic comments about how the SAG-AFTRA strike restrictions prohibit actors from talking about their previous work, in which he found another way to discuss his past work without saying their titles.

“I’m not allowed to talk about — this is so dumb. I’m not allowed to talk about any of my previous work. I’m not allowed to talk about movies that I may be a superhero in,” he told the crowd while laughing at an appearance at Comic Con Manchester, as per a video shared to TikTok.

“I’m not allowed to talk about TV shows that I may have been a nerd who worked at a Best Buy. I’m not allowed to talk about any animated princess movies that I was fantastic in as the best prince ever. I’m not allowed to talk about those things,” he continued, referring to “Shazam: Fury of the Gods”, “Chuck”, and “Tangled”.

Elsewhere in July, Levi shared an explicit Instagram post, offering his support for the strike.

“[The studio executives] do not care about human life, they don’t care about, really, life in general. They care about profits,” he wrote, per Deadline. “It’s always profit over people and not the other way around. … We need to be striking, we should have done this years ago.”

It’s been 23 days since the SAG-AFTRA strike began, while the WGA has been striking against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) for 95 days.