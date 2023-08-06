Click to share this via email

Wrexham Co-Owner, Ryan Reynolds (centre) and Hugh Jackman (right) pose for a photo with a fans in the stands before the Sky Bet League Two match at the SToK Racecourse, Wrexham.

Hugh Jackman is showing his support of “Deadpool 3” co-star Ryan Reynolds’ soccer team while production on the highly anticipated film has halted due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Jackman was on hand for the Welsh soccer team’s first match of the season in League 2 of the English Football League, held at the team’s newly renamed stadium, STōK Racecourse, in Wrexham, Wales.

Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Both Reynolds and Jackman shared a photo of themselves posing during the game.

“FINALLY snagged an invite. Thanks Wrex!” wrote Jackman in the caption.

Jackman also shared video from the game, along with a photo of himself posing with Wrexham AFC co-owner (and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star) Rob McElhenney, in addition to a urinal in the men’s room dedicated to McElhenney.

In the caption of his post, Reynolds referenced Wrexham’s loss to the Milton Keynes Dons, who emerged with a 5-3 victory.

“Epic opening day at @wrexham_afc. The @mkdonsfc played like heroes,” Reynolds wrote, alongside several photos taken during the game.

“Big thanks to @thehughjackman for his first and last day as ‘Admiral Vice Football Operations Ombudsman’ because I just found out you made the f**kng title up. ⚔️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿⚔️,” he jokingly added.