A Seattle museum has removed all traces of J.K. Rowling from a “Harry Potter” exhibit due to the author’s divisive transphobic comments.

As Deadline reports, Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture has excised Rowing from its display of “Harry Potter” memorabilia, with project manager Chris Moore — who is transgender — explaining the decision in a blog post decrying Rowling’s “super hateful and divisive” statements about transgender people.

“There’s a certain cold, heartless, joy-sucking entity in the world of ‘Harry Potter’ and, this time, it is not actually a Dementor,” Moore wrote.

“Her transphobic viewpoints are front and centre these days, but we can’t forget all the other ways that she’s problematic: the support of antisemitic creators, the racial stereotypes that she used while creating characters, the incredibly white wizarding world, the fat shaming, the lack of LGBTQIA+ representation, the super-chill outlook on the bigotry and othering of those that don’t fit into the standard wizarding world, and so much more,” Moore continued.

“For the time being, the curators decided to remove any of her artifacts from this gallery to reduce her impact,” Moore added. “It’s not a perfect solution, but it’s what we were able to do in the short-term while determining long-term practices.”