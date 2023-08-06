Bella Hadid is giving a rare look inside her years-long battle with lyme disease.

On Sunday, 26-year-old model took to Instagram — after undergoing daily lyme disease treatment — to share some insight on her battle with the condition and healing journey. Alongside a long message were pictures of Hadid with various needles in her arms, in hospital rooms, medical reports, and at home getting treatment.

“the little me that suffered would be so proud of grown me for not giving up on myself🫶🏼 Thankful to my mommy for keeping all of my medical records, sticking by me, never leaving my side, protecting, supporting , but most of all, believing me through all of this,” Hadid wrote. “Living in this state, worsening with time and work while trying to make myself, my family and the people who support me, proud, had taken a toll on me in ways I can’t really explain. To be that sad and sick with the most blessings/privilege/opportunity/love around me was quite possibly the most confusing thing ever.”

Hadid, who was diagnosed with the vector-born disease in 2012 — continued with a message to her fans assuring them that she is okay.

“one thing I want to express to you all is that 1: I am okay and you do not have to worry, ♥️and 2:I wouldn’t change anything for the world. If I had to go through all of this again, to get here, to this exact moment I’m in right now, with all of you, finally healthy, I would do it all again. It made me who I am today,” she added. “The universe works in the most painful and beautiful ways but I need to say that if you are struggling- it will get better. I promise. take a step away, stay strong, have faith in your path, walk in your truth and the clouds will start to clear up. I have so much gratitude for and perspective on life , this 100+ days of Lyme, chronic disease , co infection treatment, almost 15 years of invisible suffering, was all worth it if I’m able to, God willing, have a lifetime of spreading love from a full cup, and being able to truly be myself, For the first time ever I tried to pick the most positive pictures I could because as painful as this experience was, the outcome was the most enlightening experience of my life filled with new friends, new visions and a new brain.”

Hadid’s message ended with a special thank you to her fans, and her team who have worked with her while she has taken an extended absence from modelling. The cover girl promised to make her return when she’s ready.

“Thank you for the patience of the incredible company’s that I work for, my supporters and the people who continued to check in. My agents Jill and Joseph for protecting me. I love and appreciate you more than I can ever express,” she wrote.

“Thank you to my genius Dr, and her INCREDIBLE team of nurses. I love you SO much!!! I’ll be back when I’m ready I miss you all so much I love you all so much.”

In a follow-up post, Hadid gave a special shout-out to her pup.

“And God Bless my Angel Glizzy P. Beans aka Petunia aka Beans For never leaving my side not for one second,” she wrote.

The model’s note comes after ET learned that she was undergoing daily treatment and working on her health and not in rehab, as suggested by some reports.

“Nine months ago, Bella decided she wanted to stop drinking, so she stopped,” the source told ET following false reports. “She has been sober for nine months and has never had an alcohol or drug problem. Bella is not in rehab.”

Another source told ET, “Bella is taking some much-deserved time off to treat her Lyme disease. She is not in rehab and has never had an alcohol or drug problem.”

Hadid’s sister, Gigi also shared an update about her sister, following fan speculation that she was returning to the fashion world.

“Just wanna touch on this post from last week. Bella just finished a long and intense treatment for Lyme disease,” Gigi explained. “Didn’t want some to take my post as a promise she’ll be back for shows this next season.”

Gigi added of her sister, “I’m so proud of her and excited for her comeback whenever she feels ready.”

MORE FROM ET:

Bella Hadid Says She’s Almost 10 Months Sober In Return to Instagram

Bella Hadid Seeking Daily Treatment for Lyme Disease

Gigi Hadid Addresses Sister Bella’s ‘Intense’ Lyme Disease Treatment