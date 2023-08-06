Back in 2014, Emily Blunt starred alongside Tom Cruise in “Edge of Tomorrow”, a time-tripping sci-fi action flick from director Doug Liman.

In a recent interview with the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, Blunt confirmed that she’d totally be onboard for a sequel — and has already seen a script.

“I wish there could be one,” she said of a potential sequel.

“There was [a script] that Doug kind of slung, slithered over to me,” she told host podcast hostJosh Horowitz. “I mean, I would love to make it a reality but I just don’t know when or how. And how many ‘Mission Impossibles’ does [Cruise] need?”

READ MORE: Emily Blunt Recalls Time Tom Cruise Told Her To ‘Stop Being Such A P***y’

Asked to confirm that she wasn’t the “impediment” to an “Edge of Tomorrow” sequel, she replied, “I’m so ready. I’m not the impediment, I promise.”

During her podcast appearance, Blunt also addressed rumours about the roles she nearly nabbed with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

READ MORE: Emily Blunt Said No To Tom Cruise’s ‘Edge Of Tomorrow’ Sequel Because She’s Too Busy

Blunt has previously confirmed that she was cast as Black Widow, but had to turn down the role — which ultimately went to Scarlett Johansson — due to a scheduling conflict with “Gulliver’s Travels”. However, she’s also rumoured to have been in the running for Captain Marvel, Fantastic Four’s Sue Storm and Peggy Carter.

“Rumours, talk, queries, that kind of thing,” she said of her potential involvement in those other roles, insisting there we no formal offers in place.

“I feel so on the spot,” she joked. “I feel, like, heart palpitations right now.”