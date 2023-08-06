Click to share this via email

Sharon Farrell, whose screen credits include the original “Hawaii Five-O”, several years on “The Young and the Restless” and the cult horror film “It’s Alive”, has died at age 82.

According to Deadline, Farrell died back in May, but her death had only recently been discovered by relatives.

Among Farrell’s extensive credits also included the films “The Stunt Man”, “Lone Wolf McQuade”, “Marlowe”, “The Reivers” and “Can’t Buy Me Love”.

In 1974’s “It’s Alive”, she starred as Lenore, mother of a monstrously deformed baby who goes on a killing spree.

On television, Farrell joined the cast of “Hawaii Five-O” in its final season, playing as Det. Lori Wilson. She also portrayed Florence Webster on “Y&R” between 1991-97.

“Hawaii Five-O” (L-R): Jack Lord, William Smith, Sharon Farrell, Moe Keale, Herman Wedemeyer. Photo: Everett Collection

Following her first screen appearance in the late 1950s, Farrell was a frequent guest star on numerous television series throughout the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s, including “Gunsmoke”, “Alfred Hitchcock Presents”, “The Beverly Hillbillies”, “I Dream of Jeannie”, “Matlock” and “JAG”.

Farrell’s most recent credit was in the TV series “Broken at Love”, in which she played Grandma Geraldine for two episodes between 2013 and 2014.