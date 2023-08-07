Bachelor Nation stars Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick have called it quits.

The pair — who got engaged in May 2021 — shared a joint statement on social media.

The statement posted on Sunday read, “After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement.

“We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate.

“Our dogs Ramen & Pinot will continue to be cared for together as brothers. While their humans are no longer romantically involved, we will love and take care of them together,” they added.

The reality TV stars went on, “Continuing our friendship is incredibly important to both of us. We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other. It’s heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye, but our care and admiration for one another will never die.

“We are beyond thankful for the memories made together, and for your support of us and the boys throughout the years. Moving forward we will always have that level of support for each other. We don’t know what the future holds so please try to hold space for us in your hearts. Kaitlyn and Jason.”

Bristowe then revealed she was taking a social media break, writing alongside a selfie: “See you soon ❤️bye for now.”

Credit: Instagram/Kaitlyn Bristowe

Bristowe — from Leduc, Canada — and Tartick first met after he appeared on her “Off the Vine” podcast in fall 2018, before they began dating in January 2019.

Bristowe — who first appeared on “The Bachelor” in 2015 before becoming the Bachelorette for the show’s 11th season — was previously engaged to Shawn Booth. The pair split in 2018 after dating for three years.

Tartick, on the other hand, appeared on season 14 of “The Bachelorette” in 2018.