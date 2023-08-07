Click to share this via email

David Beckham and Austin Butler randomly teamed up to help remove a tree from the road in Muskoka, Canada over the weekend.

Victoria Beckham shared a clip on Instagram showing the pair, along with Victoria and David’s son Cruz among others, lifting the tree so that cars could drive past.

The fashionista captioned the vid, “Did u ever think u would see Elvis and Beckham lifting a tree?? Helping the community in Muskoka 🌲 😂 I’m impressed gentleman! Kisses @davidbeckham @austinbutler @cruzbeckham.”

VB’s latest Instagram post comes after she shared a snap of their daughter Harper doing David’s makeup.

She also posted pics of the family heading to Dallas to watch Inter Miami co-owner David’s team win against FC Dallas during a penalty shootout on Sunday.