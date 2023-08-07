Click to share this via email

Justin Trudeau is joining in with the “Barbie” craze.

The Canadian Prime Minister took to Instagram on Sunday to share a snap of himself wearing a pink hoodie while heading to see the flick.

Trudeau posed for the photo alongside his oldest son Xavier, 15, who was also wearing a pink top.

He wrote in the caption, “We’re team Barbie.”

The father-son outing came just days after Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau shocked the world by announcing their split after 18 years of marriage.

The couple made the announcement in a pair of statements on each of their Instagram accounts.

Both wrote that “after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate.”

“As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build,” they added.

Finally, they said, “For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy. Thank you.”

As well as Xavier, the Trudeaus also share 14-year-old daughter Ella-Grace and 9-year-old son Hadrien together.