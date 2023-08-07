Grimes has spoken out about her love of Lizzo amid that lawsuit.

The Canadian singer showed her support for the “Juice” hitmaker on social media on Sunday, writing: “I love Lizzo. Not saying I don’t believe ppl when bad things happen, but I had dancers mistreated on my watch in ways I didn’t find out about until way later.

“Mebe s**t is bad. But loyalty matters to me. Lizzo was kind to me and others for a decade before she was ‘cool,’ and she checked in in me when no one cared.

“I’ve only ever seen exemplary behaviour from her, especially when everyone was hating on me and she was on top of the world. There was no reason for her to check in, besides to be a good person. Just my two cents. I recall when she first blew up being so happy because I’d never known such an admirable person to find fame in the music industry.

“I struggle to believe she would have so radically changed 💜 tired of a culture that seeks to destroy it’s greatest virtues. Lizzo is amazing.”

Lizzo is being sued by three of her former backup dancers — Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez — with them accusing her of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment, among other things.

Lizzo released a statement last week, in which she said, “These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized.

“Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.”