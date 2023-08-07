Click to share this via email

Channing Tatum nabbed some major dad points over the weekend.

The “Magic Mike” actor was among the many celebs at Taylor Swift’s SoFi Stadium show in Inglewood, California on Saturday.

Gayle King was there as well and made sure to document Tatum — who took his 10-year-old daughter Evie to the gig — dancing along to “Shake It Off”.

He also had a glitter heart on his face, as well as wearing a T-shirt that read: “It’s me, hi, I’m the daddy, it’s me”, referencing Swift’s song “Anti-Hero”.

King’s caption included, “A round of applause to @channingtatum & @karomobrown who went all in!”

“Queer Eye” star Brown appeared in Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down” music video and was one of the famous faces at the singer’s show on Saturday.

Tatum shares his daughter Evie with ex-wife Jenna Dewan. The pair were married from 2009-2019.