Usher thinks that the drama between Keke Palmer and her boyfriend Darius Jackson surrounding her appearance at the Usher: My Way Las Vegas residency show is “a pop culture moment” that is “worth talking about.”

The 44-year-old performer made headlines in July when Palmer, 29, attended his show in a sheer dress with a bodysuit underneath. Usher invited Palmer on stage where he serenaded her while singing his hit “There Goes My Baby.”

At the time, Palmer’s boyfriend and the father of her child, Darius Jackson, called out her look, writing, “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom.”

The comment sparked controversy online with fans taking sides. Usher claimed that he was labeled a “domestic terrorist” online following the incident.

“I think everybody’s vision or a version of what they felt happened there just leads you back to just really having a good time in Las Vegas,” Usher told People of the incident. “And that’s what I hope came out of it. Rather, it was a conversation of what was going on with us having fun in front of the audience or conversation about that song.”