B.C. will be honouring one of their greatest exports to Hollywood!

Ryan Reynolds, 46, who recently hung out with fellow “Deadpool 3” Hugh Jackman at Wrexham AFC’s season opener, will be appointed to the Order of B.C. this year! The Order is a designated honour given to notable names who helm from Canada’s beautiful British Columbia, reports CBC News.

Along with 14 other British Columbians, the “Deadpool” actor will join a shiny list of 503 people from the stunning province who have been honoured with the Order since 1989.

Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin expressed the importance of the Order in a press release on Monday, stating: “This honour is a mark of excellence, reflected in the service and achievements of these incredible British Columbians.”

“Their accomplishments have left an indelible mark on their communities, and ensuing legacies will impact our province to the benefit of future generations.”

The other names being celebrated this year expand off the silver screen, including Susan Giles and Evanna Brennan, longtime outreach nurses dedicating their efforts to Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

The esteemed celebration will take place in Victoria this fall. The full list of recipients can be found here.