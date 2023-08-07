One of YouTube’s biggest sensations is being slammed with a hefty lawsuit.

MrBeast, aka Jimmy Donaldson, 25, has acquired over 174 million YouTube subscribers and has become known for financially eye-popping content, such as rewarding strangers with $500,000.

Donaldson’s most recent offline endeavour, MrBeast Burgers, is coming around to take a bite out of his wallet, as the company that operates the kitchens for the pop-up restaurants, Virtual Dining Concepts, is hitting him with an alleged $100 million lawsuit reports Variety.

READ MORE: ‘MrBeast’ YouTuber Kris Tyson Comes Out As Transgender: ‘I Would Have Vivid Dreams That I Was A Woman’

Filed on Monday, their suit is a response to Donaldson filing a lawsuit against the company for reportedly serving “disgusting,” “revolting” and “inedible” burgers. Donaldson hopes to terminate his contract with the company, though VDC called his lawsuit “meritless.”

“This case is about a social media celebrity who believes his fame means that his word does not matter, that the facts do not matter, and that he can renege and breach his contractual obligations without consequence,” states VDC’s lawsuit. “He is mistaken.”

READ MORE: MrBeast Reveals He Turned Down Invitation To Go On Doomed Titanic Submersible

VDC is also alleging Donaldson’s very public stance against their company has hurt their clientele, citing now-deleted tweets the YouTuber sent out where he told his millions of followers that he wish he could end his burger business, blaming the “company I partnered with won’t let me stop even though it’s terrible for my brand.”

MrBeast’s Burger brand began feeding mouths in December 2020, creating 1,700 global locations by the end of 2022. The burger franchise operates solely on an order-out basis via delivery services.