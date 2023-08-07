In a heartbreaking revelation, Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s longtime partner, passed away at age 57 after a three-year battle with ALS.

His family shared the news in a statement to People. Randall had chosen to keep his struggle with ALS private, and his loved ones respected his wish.

“It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS,” his family revealed. “Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request.”

Bullock and Randall’s love story began in 2015 when they first met during a photo shoot for the Oscar winner’s son Louis’s birthday. Over the years, they became more open about their relationship, attending public events together. Bullock, a devoted mother to her two children, spoke fondly of Bryan and emphasized that marriage wasn’t necessary to be a committed partner and parent.

In light of Bryan’s passing, the family has requested donations to the ALS Association and Massachusetts General Hospital, supporting ALS research and care.