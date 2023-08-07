Alicia Keys’ son, Genesis, and Taylor Swift are the cutest BFFs!

Alicia documented her outing at Taylor’s Eras tour stop in Los Angeles over the weekend, sharing her 8-year-old’s excitement at seeing the superstar perform in a TikTok video.

The clip shows Alicia — who shares Genesis and his big brother, Egypt, 12, with husband Swizz Beatz — and her son dancing during the concert, and meeting Taylor backstage where she gave Genesis a kiss on the cheek, one of her signature friendship bracelets and a personalized handwritten note.

Alicia read the note for the camera: “Gen, hi my friend!! I was so excited when I heard you were coming tonight!! I hope you have so much fun at the show. I’ll be waving at you. Love, Taylor.”

“Big love to Taylor Swift for your big beautiful spirit that makes everyone feel loved! Genesis adores you,” Alicia captioned her TikTok.

Part of Alicia’s video also included a throwback of Taylor and Genesis sharing a sweet greeting at the iHeartRadio Music Awards back in 2019 — proof that their adorable friendship has stood the test of time.

(L-R): Taylor Swift, Genesis Keys, Alicia Keys — Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

