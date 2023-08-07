Emily Ratajkowski hopped off the Taylor Swift hate train and learned some interesting personal revelations.

The runway maven, 32, sat down alongside Australian pop star Troye Sivan, 28, for the July 25 episode of her podcast, “High Low with EmRata”, where she expressed her shifting Swiftie status.

READ MORE: ‘iCarly’ Cast Look Back On Emily Ratajkowski’s ‘Hilarious’ 2009 Cameo; Tease Her Potential Return

Reflecting on her mixed feelings with pop phenom, Ratajkowsi went as far as to call her hatred towards Swift’s music as a reason she may have been a “misogynist.”

“I was not a Swiftie and now I’m like, ‘You know what that means? That means I was a misogynist that I didn’t f**k with Taylor Swift,” she shared with Sivan, who performed alongside Swift on her 2018 Reputation Tour.

READ MORE: Emily Ratajkowski Says Modelling Agencies Rejected Her Due To Her Height

“I went to her concert and I was like, ‘This person is an incredible songwriter, an incredible performer, and anybody who says anything else? Like, they have issues. And actually maybe not a very sophisticated palette.’… If you don’t like Taylor Swift, then, like, you don’t understand things.”

Swift is currently performing the final leg of the U.S. fraction of her Eras Tour in Los Angeles and recently announced 6 Canadian dates in Toronto by the end of 2024.