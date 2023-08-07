Iggy Azalea has chosen a side in the courtroom controversy between Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion.

The rap-pop star, 33, was one of the 70 letters presented to the judge on Monday pleading for a favourable outcome for the embattled rapper.

READ MORE: Iggy Azalea Says She Has ‘Been in Touch’ With Britney Spears, Talks Future Collaborations

Reporter Meghann Cuniff was on the scene and captured the charged atmosphere as people passionately expressed their unwavering support for Lanez, 31, as a potential 13 years of prison looms over him following his shooting against fellow hip-hop chart-topper Megan Thee Stallion, 28.

Alright we are on the 90-minute break. Judge Herriford got 70+ letters of support for Tory Lanez, including one from @IggyAzalea. He briefly summarized each one. Two jailers wrote letters, one spoke in court. Lanez' father, Sonstar Peterson, was the last speaker before the break. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) August 7, 2023

Azalea’s letter was reportedly a stand-out moment, but the content of the letter remains closely guarded in secrecy.

READ MORE: Iggy Azalea Has Joined OnlyFans For New ‘Hotter Than Hell’ Project

Lanez is an executive producer and collaborator on Azalea’s next project, announced last October. The starlet achieved a dash of pushback from online audiences following her decision to link up with the rapper after he was charged with shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

News of Lanez’s potential prison sentence will be released sometime today.