All it takes is hard work and a pair of pink bell bottoms.

Harry Styles’s 2-year-long Love on Tour has officially wrapped up, and the superstar broke the box office with a reported $617.3 million gross, reports Billboard.

The tour now earns the ever-impressive title as the fourth highest-grossing tour of all time, just behind Elton John’s 2018 Farewell Tour, Ed Sheeran’s 2017 Divide Tour, and U2’s 360 Degrees Tour in 2009.

Styles’ tour was a financial meteorite, reeling in 5 million tickets sold, making it the eighth most attended tour in history.

Another fact sure to make headlines is that Love on Tour has grossed more than all of One Directions’ tours combined, which is, of course, the boy band that rose Styles to superstardom from 2010 to 2016.

The “As It Was” hit-maker began spreading his music magic around the globe on tour on September 4, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada and wrapped up on July 22, 2023, to thousands of screaming fans in Reggio Emilia, Italy.