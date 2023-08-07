Tori Spelling wasn’t down for a house.

According to Page Six, the actress, 50, refused to move into a house her mother, Candy, found for her and her six kids to stay in during a mold infestation. Spelling was ready to buckle down and hop into an RV instead.

“Candy spent hours on the phone trying to find [a house],” the source confided in the outlet. “[It] is fine, they should live where they want to live.”

Spelling’s life has been experiencing a dose of upheaval following her divorce from her husband of 17 years, Dean McDermott, and now she’s reportedly experiencing financial hardships.

On top of all of the mayhem, health issues emerged a few months ago when a mold infestation was discovered to be ravaging her home, sending her six kids – Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10 and Beau, 6 – and herself, to the hospital with varying symptoms of illness.

The “90210” alum has since been photographed in an RV campground in California among all of the turmoil.