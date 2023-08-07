Click to share this via email

Ashanti and Nelly continue to fan the flames of those spicy romance rumours.

The R&B and hip-hop couple, who dated on and off from 2003 to 2013, have been earning some heated headlines for rumours of a rekindled romance this year.

After being spotted at a few private parties and night-outs this year, the rumour mill hit a peak when Nelly brought out the sultry singer for a surprise performance during his Hot In Herre Festival in Toronto.

On Monday, Nelly, 48, shared a cute-as-pie clip of the two cozying up together as they sing to a romantic Usher track, “Nice & Slow”.

“I just wanna take it nice and slow,” they sang in unison as Ashanti giggled into Nelly’s cheek, adding: “Now, baby, tell me what you wanna do with me?”

The two have remained very tight-lipped about their relationship status, with Ashanti even joking: “Who said we had a relationship?” during a Hot 97 interview in 2013.

The split was confirmed in 2015 while Ashanti appeared on “The Meredith Vieira Show“.