Kanye West is stepping back into the spotlight.

The controversial rapper-turned-fashion designer made a surprising appearance as he performed alongside Travis Scott, who just dropped his new album Utopia, at Rome’s Circus Maximus, per a video of the performance making its way online.

READ MORE: Kanye West’s Twitter Account Reinstated Amid X Rebranding, Following 7-Month Ban Over Antisemitic Remarks

Despite his previous antisemitic remarks, Scott hailed him as a faithful companion in life’s ups and downs, specifically describing him as the “only one human being on this mother f**king planet that has ever walked side by side with me through anything and every mother f**king thing.”

The crowd cheered as West, 46, delivered his song “Praise God,” though he stumbled on the lyrics but was saved by the backing track. He also delighted fans with the “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” from his album “Graduation.”

The two artists share a musical bond and a family connection. West was previously married to Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares four children. Scott has two children with Kylie Jenner, Kim’s sister.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Cracks Up Singing About ‘Forgiveness’ During Performance Of Kanye-Inspired Song: ‘Can’t Even Say It With A Straight Face’

In 2022, West faced backlash for his controversial tweets, which included antisemitic statements and praises for Hitler. The fallout resulted in Adidas cutting ties with him due to their commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Despite his past, West appeared to backtrack on his views earlier this year, expressing a newfound appreciation for Jewish people after watching Jonah Hill’s performance in “Superbad”, though the word is still out on how serious the sentiment was.