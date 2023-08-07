Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are continuing their romance amid his divorce. A source tells ET that the Wicked co-stars’ “relationship is still progressing” after he filed for divorce from Lilly Jay.

“Ethan is trying to be as amicable as possible with Lilly as he navigates his next steps. He wants to be the best dad he can be, regardless of the current circumstances,” the source says of the Broadway star, who shares a son with his estranged wife. “He is taking things day by day and trying to keep his private life private, out of respect for everyone involved.”

As for Grande, the source says that she’s “trying to give Ethan some space as he figures everything out,” but notes that “their relationship is still progressing.”

Jay hasn’t been shy about her feelings regarding Slater’s new flame, previously telling Page Six that her “family is just collateral damage” in the scandal, and blasting Grande as “not a girl’s girl.”

“She’s doing her best to get back on her feet. She’s incredibly smart and driven,” a source previously told ET of Jay. “She is truly the best mother.”

Meanwhile, ET’s source says that Grande wishes her ex, Dalton Gomez, “the best,” adding that the real estate broker “is slowly trying to move on.”

When it comes to Grande’s brother, Frankie Grande, the source says that he “just wants Ariana to be happy and supports her every step of the way.”

“He respects the fact that she knows what’s best for her, and as long as Ethan is treating her well, he feels good,” the source adds.

The latest update on Grande and Slater’s romance comes the month after a source told ET that the pair “connected as friends first because they have a lot in common and many similar interests.” Another source noted that Grande and Slater “have a lot in common and have a lot of fun” together.