Bella Hadid is prioritizing all aspects of her health.

The fashionista and model, 26, took to TikTok to update her fans on her health amid her ongoing battle with Lyme disease, which she recently opened up about in a lengthy Instagram post last weekend. The post included medical snaps of her attached to an IV, photos of her cuddling with her pup Miss Beans and various health documents updating her progress.

Hadid could be seen enjoying an adorable walk – off the runway – with her sweet pup as she smiled from ear to ear. The caption of the post read: “[sic] Me n miss beans taking our mental health walk in between treatments (i know i look sick u dont have to tell me twice ok!! And no i wasnt in rehab and no i dont do drugs so we can all drop it now that ive filled you in love you”.

@babybella777 Me n miss beans taking our mental health walk in between treatments (i know i look sick u dont have to tell me twice ok!! And no i wasnt in rehab and no i dont do drugs so can we all drop it now that ive filled you in love you ♬ To Watch The World Spin Without You – Mon RovÎa

Her fans flocked to her defence, with one top comment writing: “[sic] Oh Bella I’m so sorry you had to explain yourself. Just get better. Wishing you all the healing in the world”. Another one fawned at the stars casual and fresh-faced upload, joking: “imagine going on a walk and seeing bella hadid”.

Hadid was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2013, a disease characterized by varying symptoms of fever, rash, facial paralysis and arthritis, especially if left untreated.