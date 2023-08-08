Kim Kardashian is back to her regular self.
In an Instagram Story post on Monday, the 42-year-old reality star revealed that several weeks ago she broke her shoulder, but she’s since recovered.
Over a video of her trainer, Melissa Alcantara, Kardashian wrote the caption, “I broke my shoulder and tore the tendon so I’ve been out of the gym a few weeks but I’m back!”
Alcantara, a bodybuilding champion in her own right, reposted Kardashian’s video on her Instagram Story, writing, “I got you mamacita.”
Kardashian also shared a quick video from the gym, showing a can of her KIMADE vegan and gluten-free energy drink, which she launched in July with Alani Nutrition.
“I have a fridge full, guys. And I think I’m gonna need this to start my workout,” Kardashian could be heard saying in the clip.