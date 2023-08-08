Canadian author Carley Fortune has confirmed she’s teaming up with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to work on a film adaptation of her novel Meet Me at the Lake for Netflix.

It was reported over the weekend that Harry and Meghan had purchased the film rights to the book, which was published in May and debuted at No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list.

Fortune then took to social media to confirm the exciting news, sharing that she’s working with Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Productions and Netflix for the upcoming flick.

The former journalist wrote next to a photo of herself — taken in Barry’s Bay, Ontario — holding her book, “I never thought I’d be making this announcement, but since I am, it feels fitting that I’m doing it from the cottage where it all began.

“I’m thrilled to confirm that I’m teaming up with Netflix and Archewell productions on the adaption of Meet Me at the Lake.

“Will and Fern’s love story is dear to my heart, and I can’t imagine a more perfect partnership. Writing this book was a tremendous personal challenge, and to see it recognized in this way is truly incredible.”

A synopsis reads, according to Amazon: “A random connection sends two strangers on a daylong adventure where they make a promise one keeps and the other breaks, with life-changing effects.

“Fern Brookbanks has wasted far too much of her adult life thinking about Will Baxter. She spent just twenty-four hours in her early twenties with the aggravatingly attractive, idealistic artist, a chance encounter that spiraled into a daylong adventure in the city. The timing was wrong, but their connection was undeniable: they shared every secret, every dream, and made a pact to meet one year later. Fern showed up. Will didn’t.

“At thirty-two, Fern’s life doesn’t look at all how she once imagined it would. Instead of living in the city, Fern’s back home, running her mother’s lakeside resort–something she vowed never to do. The place is in disarray, her ex-boyfriend’s the manager, and Fern doesn’t know where to begin.

“She needs a plan–a lifeline. To her surprise, it comes in the form of Will, who arrives nine years too late, with a suitcase in tow and an offer to help on his lips. Will may be the only person who understands what Fern’s going through. But how could she possibly trust this expensive-suit wearing mirage who seems nothing like the young man she met all those years ago. Will is hiding something, and Fern’s not sure she wants to know what it is.

“But ten years ago, Will Baxter rescued Fern. Can she do the same for him?”

An insider recently told The Sun that the book’s themes — including childhood trauma, the loss of a parent in a car crash, mental health challenges and post-natal depression — hit home for Harry and Meghan.

“The themes gripped the couple and it was chosen for their first adaptation with Netflix,” the insider said of the novel.

The novel is also set near Toronto, Canada, where Meghan lived while filming “Suits”. It’s where the Duchess lived when she first started dating Harry, as well.