Steph Curry had his wildest dreams come true.

On Monday night, the NBA star was welcomed onstage at Paramore’s concert in San Francisco, joining the band to perform their classic “Misery Business”.

READ MORE: Hayley Williams Breaks Up A Fight At Paramore Concert In Toronto: ‘What Do You Guys Think This Is?’

“So look, you know us and Steph, we go back a few years,” lead singer Hayley announced to the audience. “And tonight is our reunion… Tonight we’re going to sing something together. Listen, from the moment Steph takes the mic, this is no longer a Paramore show, this is a Steph Curry show.”

Fans shared clips of the performance, in which Curry took over the song’s iconic breakdown solo, singing, “I watched his wildest dreams come true/Not one of them involving you.”

Steph Curry singing Misery Business with Paramore = good content pic.twitter.com/p63C7bylxJ — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) August 8, 2023

Williams then joined him for the song’s big finale, to big cheers from the audience, as Curry danced excitedly around the stage with confetti streaming down.

READ MORE: Steph Curry Surprises Young Fan Who Missed Seeing Him At Earlier Game

Paramore have been on their This Is Why tour since October 2022, and will bring it to a close in November in Australia.

They will also be opening for Taylor Swift on her Eras Tour in Europe through all of next summer.