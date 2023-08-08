Click to share this via email

Victoria Beckham even looks chic when water skiing.

The Spice Girls singer and her husband David were joined by their son Cruz and daughter Harper, as well as some friends, to spend the long weekend in Muskoka, Canada.

VB hit headlines this week after sharing a random video of David, Austin Butler and others lifting a tree out of the road in cottage country so cars could pass.

She then took to Instagram to share further snaps from their getaway.

One photo showed VB and David posing for a cute photo on a boat together, while another showed Harper and her dad posing for a sweet selfie.

Victoria even went water skiing, with her managing to remain as chic and elegant as ever on the water in a further shot.

The designer took to her Instagram Story to share further images and clips of the family on the water.

Credit: Instagram/Victoria Beckham

David also shared an array of videos and pics on his Instagram account.

Credit: Instagram/David Beckham

Credit: Instagram/David Beckham