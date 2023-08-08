Grimes believes Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg will face off in the ring.

The Canadian musician is on the new cover of Wired, and in the issue she weighed in on the proposed cage match fight between her ex, the Tesla CEO, and the Facebook mogul.

Asked if she thinks the fight will actually happen, Grimes said, “I think so. Elon is very strong, but Zuck seems like he’s been training a ton.”

In June, Musk called for a cage match with Zuckerberg, who has been public about training and competing in Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournaments.

The fight is still up in the air, but it is tentatively scheduled for August 26 at UFC Apex in Nevada.

“I would prefer that it didn’t happen,” Grimes said of the fight. “I love gladiatorial matches, but watching the father of your children in a physical fight is not the most pleasant feeling. But it’s not going to cause brain damage, so actually I think this is good. Dudes need some outlet for trad masculinity. I told Sam Altman there should be a follow-up, him against [DeepMind Technologies CEO Demis Hassabis].”

Grimes – Photo: Sam Cannon/WIRED

Along with the cage match, Musk has also tweeted challenging Zuckerberg to a d**k-measuring contest, which apparently was actually Grimes’ idea.

“I’m going to take credit for that one,” she explained. “…I was like, why don’t you cut to the chase and get out a ruler. I didn’t think he was going to tweet it.”

This week, Musk raised doubts about whether the fight will be able to happen on time, tweeting, “Exact date is still in flux. I’m getting an MRI of my neck & upper back tomorrow. May require surgery before the fight can happen. Will know this week.”

Grimes and Musk began dating in 2018, and split in 2022. They share two children.