Jada Pinkett Smith is updating fans on her battle with alopecia.

The 51-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday to share two selfies comparing her past and present hair to highlight her hair growth.

“This here hair is act’n like it’s try’n a make a come back. Still have some trouble spots but — we’ll see,” Pinkett Smith captioned the post, adding: “Slide 1: Past. Slide 2: Present.”

In the first pic, the “Girls Trip” star confidently shows off her shaved head while the second selfie sees her rock a blonde hairdo.

Pinkett Smith’s alopecia was at the centre of a public altercation at the 2022 Oscars in which host, Chris Rock, made a controversial joke about her bald head, prompting her husband, Will Smith, to take the stage and slap Rock across the face.

However, Pinkett Smith had revealed her diagnosis with the autoimmune disorder back in 2018 on “Red Table Talk” where she opened up about her hair loss “struggle” for the first time. She’s remained open about embracing her hair loss, showing off her bald patches to her 11.4 million followers in a 2021 Instagram post.