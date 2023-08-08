Riley Keough just revealed her baby daughter’s name.

Keough and her husband Ben Smith-Petersen welcomed the little one via surrogate in August 2022.

They only confirmed the news earlier this year.

During a new interview with Vanity Fair, Keough told the reporter of her baby girl: “This is Tupelo.”

Credit: Mario Sorrenti/Vanity Fair

Keough said of surrogacy, “I think it’s a very cool, selfless, and incredible act that these women do to help other people.

“I can carry children, but it felt like the best choice for what I had going on physically with the autoimmune stuff,” the actress — who has Lyme disease — continued.

Tupelo was where Elvis Presley — Keough’s grandfather — was born in Mississippi.

“It’s funny because we picked her name before the ‘Elvis’ movie,” Keough revealed.

“I was like, ‘This is great because it’s not really a well-known word or name in relation to my family—it’s not like Memphis or something.”

She went on, referencing the 2022 movie starring Austin Butler, “Then when the ‘Elvis’ movie came out, it was like, Tupelo this and Tupelo that. I was like, ‘Oh, no.’ But it’s fine.”

Credit: Mario Sorrenti/Vanity Fair

The little one’s full name is Tupelo Storm Smith-Petersen, the magazine revealed, with her middle name being a tribute to Keough’s late brother; Benjamin Storm Keough. He died by suicide on July 12, 2020 at age 27.

Keough also said Tupelo is her other half’s twin, telling the mag, “She’s literally like someone shrunk my husband and that’s our baby.”

The star added of motherhood, “This is the thing in my life so far that I have really wanted to, quote-unquote, get right.

“I don’t think you ever can be a perfect parent, but I would like to be the best mom for her that I can be. That’s.… Very important to me,” Keough — whose mom, Lisa Marie Presley, sadly died on January 12 this year — told the mag after a pause.

Read “Life of Riley” by Britt Hennemuth in Vanity Fair’s September issue, on newsstands August 15, and on VanityFair.com.